Football Real Madrid suffered its first loss in three months

Real’s previous loss came in early October.

Real Madrid A series of 15 games and nearly three months of losing games was broken on Sunday in the Spanish Football League to a surprise loss to Getafe.

Real’s previous loss had come to Espanyol on 3 October. Since then, the team had won all competitions, including 13 matches, and played twice in a draw.

Home team Getafen scored in the ninth minute Enes Unal. No more hits were seen, so Getafe, who fought for his place in the league, won 1-0.

Real’s lead over second in the series is Seville with eight points, but Seville have played two matches less than the Madrid giant.