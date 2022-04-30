Spanish in the football league, Real Madrid secured its 35th championship four rounds before the end of the season. The championship was secured with a 4-4 home win from Espanyol on Saturday, when one point from the last five matches would have been enough for the championship.

Rodrygo scored two goals in the opening period, and Marco Asensio and Karim Benzema seal the victory with their goals.

Madrid the serial lead was already torn to 17 points before second-placed Seville with four laps left in the season. Barcelona is 18 points from the Real.

“Winning La Liga is special,” Real Madrid midfielder star Luka Modrić said Real Madrid to TV.

“The atmosphere was amazing and hopefully we can repeat the same on Wednesday [Mestarien liigassa]”Modrić said.

This season, the championship was confirmed for the first time four rounds before the end of the season then the 1989-1990 season.

Real led the league since November, and its championship was by no means any surprise after months of control. The low-key grips of Barcelona and Seville provided an opportunity to seal the championship well in advance.

Real can now focus perfectly on the second leg of the Champions League semi-finals, which will be played at home against Manchester City. Real must turn a pair of matches into victory after a 3-4 loss in the opening match.

On Saturday, Benzema scored their 42nd goal of the season in as many matches in all races.

The day was historic for Real’s coach Carlo Ancelotille. The Italian coach returned to Real last June for his second coaching season in white. Ancelotti has won the Premier League with Chelsea, Serie A with AC Milan, the French League with PSG and the Bundesliga Bayern in Munich. He is the first coach to win a championship in all five major leagues.