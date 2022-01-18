Football Real Madrid player legend and football record holder Paco Gento is dead

Gento was 88 years old when he died.

Soccer giant Real Madrid star player of years past Francisco “Paco” Gento has died at the age of 88 years. Gento is the only footballer of all time to have six Champions League or predecessor European Cup rankings on the merit list.

Starting his main series career in Racing Santander, Gento celebrated winning the European Cup in Real Madrid for five consecutive seasons from 1956-1960. The sixth European Cup championship came in the period 1965–1966. Gento was winning the Spanish championship in Real as many as 12 times.

Gento, who played for the left wing, scored 600 matches in Madrid and finished with 182 goals. In the Spanish men’s national team, he played 43 matches. He was part of the Spanish team at the 1962 and 1966 World Cups.

Real Madrid reported Genton’s death on Tuesday on their website.