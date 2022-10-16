Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | Real Madrid lost the goals but beat Barcelona in the Spanish league

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Madrid continue without losses after nine rounds.

Real Madrid moved to the top of the Spanish league when they defeated their arch-nemesis Barcelona 3-1.

In its order, the 249th “El Clasico” showed the greatness of the Madrid team. The home team didn’t celebrate with the goals again, and they were recorded 18-8 to the visitors, but the team was deadly effective. The early favorite for this year’s Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world Karim Benzema and good-natured Federico Valverde screamed the Santiago Bernabéu with their goals in the opening half.

Ferran Torres the hit gave Barcelona a chance to try for an equalizer in the closing ten minutes, but Real Madrid sealed the match in extra time Rodrygon with a penalty kick.

After nine matches, the undefeated Madrid players are in first place in the series with 25 points. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, lost for the first time this season in the league, is three points away in second place.

See also  Australia and the Netherlands initiate legal action against Russia for the downing of flight MH17

#Football #Real #Madrid #lost #goals #beat #Barcelona #Spanish #league

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Novara collapses against Lecco. Reggiana shot in Gubbio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.