Football | Real Madrid lost the goals but beat Barcelona in the Spanish league

Madrid continue without losses after nine rounds.

Real Madrid moved to the top of the Spanish league when they defeated their arch-nemesis Barcelona 3-1.

In its order, the 249th “El Clasico” showed the greatness of the Madrid team. The home team didn’t celebrate with the goals again, and they were recorded 18-8 to the visitors, but the team was deadly effective. The early favorite for this year’s Ballon d’Or award for the best player in the world Karim Benzema and good-natured Federico Valverde screamed the Santiago Bernabéu with their goals in the opening half.

Ferran Torres the hit gave Barcelona a chance to try for an equalizer in the closing ten minutes, but Real Madrid sealed the match in extra time Rodrygon with a penalty kick.

After nine matches, the undefeated Madrid players are in first place in the series with 25 points. Barcelona, ​​on the other hand, lost for the first time this season in the league, is three points away in second place.