Thursday, March 16, 2023
Football | Real Madrid beat Liverpool – Champions League quarter-final teams clear

March 16, 2023
In the Champions League, the last quarter-final teams were decided. Real Madrid and Napoli advanced.

Football Real Madrid and Napoli, who took away victories in the opening leg of the quarterfinals of the Champions League, held their ground in the second legs.

Real Madrid won 5-2 away from Liverpool and won 1-0 at home Karim Benzema on the finish line.

On the other hand, Napoli, who won 2-0 away from Frankfurt, posted a boring 3-0 score on their home field. Victor Osimhen scored two goals, Piotr Zielinski one.

In addition to Real Madrid and Napoli, Manchester City, Inter, Bayern Munich, Benfica, Chelsea and AC Milan cleared their way to the top eight.

