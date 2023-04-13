Football | Real Madrid beat Chelsea in Champions League play-offs – rough start for Frank Lampard

Two Champions League quarter-final matches were played on Wednesday. Real Madrid easily kept Chelsea in check on their home field. In Italy, AC Milan beat Napoli.

Real Madrid–Chelsea 2–0

Chelsea’s the heavy season continued on Wednesday in Madrid. Temporary coach Frank Lampard’s the troops suffered a 0-2 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals.

At the beginning of the match, Chelsea were able to create several dangerous counterattacks, and Madrid’s defense looked vulnerable.

Karim Benzema however, managed to score in the 22nd minute right in front of the goal to give Madrid the lead. It discouraged Chelsea.

Karim Benzema celebrated his lead goal in front of the home crowd.

As the game progressed, Chelsea’s attacking game, which looked promising at the beginning, froze, and Madrid controlled the events on the pitch to their heart’s content.

On the other in the episode, the night for Londoners got even darker when Ben Chilwell would tear Rodrygon nuri in a goal-scoring situation and received a red card for his corner in the 59th minute of the game. After that, the hosts calmly controlled the ball and forced Chelsea into defensive positions.

in the 74th minute of the game Marco Asensio shot Madrid to a two-goal run away after a corner kick and made Chelsea’s starting setup for the home match really difficult.

Wednesday’s match was the second for Lampard, who was hired as Chelsea’s head coach for the rest of the season, at the London club this season. The club legend has had a rough start, as Chelsea lost to Wolverhampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Chelsea’s season has been a nightmare and Lampard has failed to turn the tide. The big club is only in 11th place in the Premier League.

Frank Lampard has failed to turn Chelsea’s course.

Evening in the second match, AC Milan beat Napoli at home with a score of 1–0. Milan’s winning goal was scored by an Algerian Ismael Bennacer25, in the closing moments of the first episode.

Napoli’s scrimmage became tricky when Andre Zambo in Angui received a red card in the 75th minute.

Match pairs the second legs will be played next Tuesday.