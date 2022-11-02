The goalscorers’ hits were distributed to different players on the winning side.

Spanish Real Madrid and Germany’s Leipzig ended men’s Champions League group F with victories.

Real defeated Scottish Celtic 5–1 at home and Leipzig defeated Ukrainian Shakhtar Donetsk 4–0 in the match played in Warsaw.

In Real Madrid’s goal rush, the hits were distributed among five different players. Luka Modric and Rodrygo scored in the first half from penalties.

In the second half, Realistas waved the goal net Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde.

Group winner Real Madrid had secured their place in the Champions League playoffs earlier. Celtic will finish last in the group, meaning their European games will end.

With a win, Shakhtar Donetsk would have moved into second place in the group and grabbed a playoff spot from Leipzig.

Due to Russia’s war of aggression, Ukrainian Shakhtar have played their Champions League home match away in Warsaw, Poland, and it was not even close to victory on Wednesday.

of Leipzig the goals scored were distributed, like Real Madrid, to different players. They got their name in the goal column from Leipzig in the first half Christopher Nkunku and in the second half Andre Silva, Dominik Szoboszlai and The Changeling Dani Olmo.

Leipzig will continue to the Champions League playoffs, and Shakhtar’s season will continue as the third group in the Europa League.

The Champions League continues on Wednesday with six more matches.