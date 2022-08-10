Football | Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in Helsinki – HS follows the Supercup final

Wednesday night’s match will be played at the Olympic Stadium.
Helsinki is the focus of European football on Wednesday when Champions League winners Real Madrid and Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the Supercup final at the Olympic Stadium.
HS follows the events of the match in the tracking found below this article. The match starts at 22:00.
An estimated 10,000 foreign football fans have arrived in Helsinki to watch the match.
