Football | Real Madrid also announced their support for corruption charges against their arch-rival FC Barcelona

Real Madrid announced their decision on Sunday.

Spanish soccer giant Real Madrid announced after their meeting on Sunday that they support corruption charges against their arch-nemesis FC Barcelona, ​​Spanish newspaper Marca and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC they said on Sunday evening.

According to the prosecutor, FC Barcelona paid the vice-chairman of the Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation José María Enríquez Negreira no less than 8.4 million euros for the company in the years 2001–2018.

The incident became public in mid-February on a Spanish radio station Cadena SER after the news. At that time, the prosecutor investigated the suspicious money transfer of around 1.4 million euros from FC Barcelona to Enríquez Negreira’s company in the years 2016–2018.

Real Madrid said on Sunday that they are ready to “defend their interests” when the procedure starts. Thus, the football giant joined the group of 14 clubs that expressed their concern about the serious allegations already in February in a statement published by La Liga.

Real did not sign the statement at the time. Marca said in February that the issue was due to the fact that the club is not part of the league’s club committee this season, which means it does not have the right to vote and it is not possible to object to the publication of the statement.

FC Barcelona has denied all allegations but admitted payments to Enríquez Negreira’s Dasnil 95 company between 2001 and 2018. Company told already in mid-February that he had already purchased consulting services from the company of the head of referees.

Barça said it hired an external consultant to provide the club with video reports on young Spanish players playing for other clubs.

Later, the cooperation expanded so that the club had access to reports related to professional referees. FC Barcelona considered the practice common in elite football.

Enríquez Negreira told a Spanish newspaper for El País that the club had paid for “technical advice”, because the club wanted to ensure the impartiality of refereeing.

In addition to Negreira and FC Barcelona, ​​the club’s former presidents have also been charged Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell.

Spanish magazine El Mundo said that Enríquez Negreira received a total of 2.97 million euros from FC Barcelona between 2014 and 2018, which was paid to Dasnil 95 and Nilsadi. The prosecutor said that the companies practically lived on the club’s money.

Cadena SER already reported in mid-February that FC Barcelona paid the final amount on the same day that Enríquez Negreira worked his last day at the Referee Committee.

The prosecutor also emphasized that the club stopped all payments when Enríquez Negreira was relieved of his duties. He worked in the committee since 1994.

Current Chairman of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta urged the club’s supporters on Sunday to remain calm.

“Barça is innocent and has become the victim of a campaign that damages the club’s honor. It’s not a surprise. We will defend Barça and prove the club is innocent,” he wrote to his Twitter account.