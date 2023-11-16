Football | Rasmus Schüller has had a handsome career – but one thing still bothers his common-law wife

Rasmus Schüller, originally from Espoo, has changed from an extremely careful ball player to a ruthless tough guy in the midfield. At the same time, he has become one of the most important players of the A national team.

Djurgården representative by Rasmus Schüller the perception of gaming has been completely revolutionized during his almost 15-year top career.

In 2009, a player whose perception of skill was one-sided made his debut in Honga’s league team. In 2023, Schüller will be one of the most important pieces of the A national team.

The transformation has been striking. Schüller’s insights, ability and desire to learn and understanding of the importance of different roles have given him a long and fulfilling journey as a footballer.

“This has been a career-long process. Everything is temporary. Everything changes all the time, and so have I changed,” says 32-year-old Schüller at the A national team’s accommodation in Kalastajatorpa.

It makes Schüller smile when he recalls the thoughts he had when he was an upstart in his early twenties.

“My image of football was much more one-sided than it is today: everything that was beautiful and valuable happened with the ball – not without it. As a soccer player, it was meaningful to give a dream pass or do something else progressive with the ball. Today, you can get pleasure from intercepting an opponent’s pass coming between the lines.”

In the early stages of his career as a Honga player, Schüller even remembers interviews in which he tried to explain his team’s clear superiority in ball control after a losing game.

“I was very strongly of the idea that football can only be played through ball control and long passing chains. Now my thoughts are really different. For example, in Allsvenskan Elfsborg played the best and finest football this year. Its ball control was probably around 35 percent.”

Schüller’s big breakthrough came in the United States at Minnesota United of the MLS, which the midfielder represented from 2017 to 2019. Tactical frameworks were found for team play, but there was a lot left for individuals to be responsible for.

Schüller initially had difficulty fitting into the starting line-up. He soon noticed that there was an order for the defender of the midfield, or the so-called base player.

Deprivation of the ball was no stranger to the player who liked to be a skill player. He learned the role of middle infielder and took over the starting lineup for Minnesota.

The change has been painless.

“I haven’t spent sleepless nights because I had to throw my soccer-like identity in the trash and create myself again. With the help of development, I have been able to keep up and make a long career for myself”.

Rasmus Schüller is one of the most important players of the A national team. Picture before the Bosnia match in November 2021.

Schüller’s play and role became even more refined after his latest career move. After three years of playing in the USA, he returned to Finland and HJK in 2020.

I was homesick. The gaze began to turn to life after the career. Football no longer became clearly number one in the value scale of life.

Or so Schüller thought. He quickly noticed in Finland that there is still hunger.

Chance intervened in the game. Schüller negotiated a clause in his HJK contract, according to which he could move to Stockholm in the middle of the contract period for a relatively cheap price.

“My girlfriend at the time lived in Stockholm, and I wanted to move there to play. We are no longer together, but the move was a really important step in my career,” says Schüller now.

“ I was very strongly of the idea that football can only be played through ball control and long passing chains. Now my thoughts are really different.

It may also be a coincidence that Djurgården drew attention to Schüller in Finland’s victory match against France at the end of 2020. The match had been postponed from the beginning of the year due to the corona pandemic.

in Djurgården Schüller was shaped into the player he is now.

While in Minnesota another central midfield player played alongside Schüller, in Stockholm the responsibility has grown even more. Djurgården plays 4–3–3, where Schüller is the only base player in midfield.

He has become extremely important even in the A national team, if not even irreplaceable in a similar role.

Schüller plays on the field sparing himself and his opponents. Perhaps even a slightly soft ball spinner has developed into an extremely hard bone. This is also reflected in the statistics.

In the finished Allsvenskan season, Schüller collected a single-season warning record of his career: nine yellow cards, which meant three suspensions.

“I calculated that three cards, or one of my bans, was caused by our 17-year-old super talent Lucas Bergvall. He lost three possessions when we weren’t balanced enough,” Schüller says with a smile.

The number of cards is explained by the role, where there will be a lot of duels. Schüller usually does not play deliberately irregularly, although sometimes he interrupts the opponent’s attack with a so-called tactical foul.

Not giving up and doing everything for the team dominates the game.

According to his own words, the player is on good terms with the referees. The Swedish judges reportedly appreciate the Finn’s frank style. Sometimes a player’s reputation takes precedence.

“Of course, sometimes it can be the case that when it’s Schüller who goes hard in a situation, the ticket swings more easily than for someone else”.

Its on the other hand, Schüller’s performances are rarely in the net these days. During his last ten consecutive seasons, the player has scored a maximum of one goal per season.

The single-season record for his entire career is seven hits for HJK in 2013.

“It shows how my gaming identity has changed. The change also applies to where I want to be on the field.”

Rasmus Schüller (11) in action in the European Championship match against Belgium in June 2021.

Schüller defends and secures.

When the opportunity comes, the player, who can shoot well, admits that even midfielders can score goals, but he is more often positioned after his pass in a defensive rather than an attacking way. He balances the grouping, if his own team loses the ball.

Schüller has played 72 matches in the A national team. The goal account in the blue cross shirt is still unopened. The player says it doesn’t matter.

“It doesn’t bother me, but my common-law wife does,” Schüller says and laughs.

“He says that I have to score a goal for the national team before I quit.”

Common wife Sara Olai plays as a defender in Damallsvenskan’s Brommapojkarna. Before that, Olai represented Djurgården, in whose circles the couple met at the beginning of last year.

Schuller lives in the core of Stockholm and has a great time in the city. Work trips to the Djurgården training center in Kaknäs are mostly made by bicycle.

Team practices are always open to fans. Children and families with children can be seen there almost every day.

“ “It doesn’t bother me, but my common-law wife does”

Despite the beautiful family ideal, there have also been dark clouds. Gang crime has increased in Sweden, which Schüller also knows well.

“In recent years, there has been a sad development in society: in Stockholm and in Sweden in general. There are many people who feel really bad, but they don’t notice it. Sweden is still probably one of the best societies in terms of opportunities and comfort, but gang crime is increasing all the time.”

Schüller also saw people’s disadvantage when he lived in Minneapolis. The difference with Stockholm is that in the United States, the underprivileged were visible in the street scene, in the streets of the Swedish capital it is hardly noticeable.

“In Stockholm, you can see the problems mostly in the slopes.”

Have you been scared in Sweden?

“Maybe my attitude is naive, but I haven’t had any fear when moving around the city.”

European Championship qualifying match Finland-Northern Ireland on Friday at 19:00 at the Olympic Stadium. Tv2 will show the match live.