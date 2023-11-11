Raphael Dwamena, a 28-year-old footballer who played for Egnatia, an Albanian Serie A team, died today – 11 November 2023 – after an illness suffered on the pitch during the match against Partizani. The boy died in hospital, where the attempt to save him from cardiac arrest was unsuccessful. In Albania they report that it was not the first illness felt during a match by Dwamena, who however decided to remove the defibrillator despite the diagnosis of heart problems.

The news was confirmed by the Albanian Football Federation. “The AFL expresses its deep shock at the tragedy that occurred today in Egnatia-Partizani, where footballer Raphael Dwamena lost his life. The AFL expresses its deepest condolences to the Dwamena family and the Egnatia club on this grave loss,” it said in a statement.

Forward, born in 1995, Dwamena had played in various countries before settling in Albania. Ghanaian, he arrived in Europe in 2014 and had played in Spain, Austria, Switzerland and Denmark. This year he had moved to Egnatia, with which, among other things, he had scored against Inter in the friendly match last August 13th. For him also nine appearances and two goals with the Ghana national team.