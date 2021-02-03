Football Rape Parable Kicks Fired Owls Ex-Head Coach in India – Society Horrified Stuart Baxter

Stuart Baxter, who also piloted the Finnish national football team, was fired after making inappropriate comments in a television interview in India.

The language of football coach Stuart Baxter has caused horror this time in India. Odisha FC, who plays in the Indian Super League, has dismissed his coach due to inappropriate rape comments against the referee. He told me about it The Guardian.

Baxter commented in an interview with Indian’s Star Sports television: “I think one of my players would have to rape someone or get raped in order to get a punishment.”

The rapes have caused a lot of discussion in India and the team did not look well at the comments from their coach. Odisha reported that he was horrified by Baxter’s comments, which are completely unacceptable and in no way reflect the values ​​of the team. On Tuesday, the team said they fired Baxter.

Baxterin commenting does not come as a surprise to Finns. Baxter, who has also coached the Finnish national team for a couple of years, was criticized when Finland lost all its first three European Championship qualifiers in 2010. The situation escalated into a home loss for Hungary. At the post-match press conference, Baxter raged to reporters.

Baxter was hired in Odisha last June. In his coaching career, Baxter has also coached several teams in Sweden, the England under-19 national team and the South African national team.