Proxy commissions, the Guardia di Finanza searches the offices of Pietro Chiodi, a sports agent linked to Ramadani. The accusation is of tax crimes, money laundering and self-laundering

After the investigation into the alleged fictitious capital gains which mainly concerns the Juventus another scandal upsets Italian football. There Finance Police of Milan is searching the offices of the sports agent Pietro Chiodi, linked to the Albanian super prosecutor Fali Ramadani, which follows several players of A league including the defender of the Naples Kalidou Koulibaly. Both are under investigation for tax crimes, money laundering and self-laundering as part of an investigation into the failure to declare to the tax authorities the proceeds of commissions to agents in the trading of players.

The financiers, delegated by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, are also acquiring documentation of an IT nature in the offices of 11 companies in A league. It is about Juventus, Turin, Inter, Milan, Hellas Verona, Spal, Fiorentina, Cagliari, Rome, Frosinone And Naples. The clubs are not under investigation but have been involved as third parties as they may have documents useful for the investigation. This was confirmed by the Milan Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Transfer market investigation: pm, hidden permanent establishment

ali Ramadani, the Macedonian sports attorney investigated with Pietro Chiodi, his alleged Italian ‘figurehead’, in an investigation by the Milan Public Prosecutor on alleged irregularities in the transfer market, allegedly “failed to submit a tax return for the tax years from 2018 to 2019 having worked with a permanent occult organization “in Italy. It can be read in the deed of request for delivery of documents signed by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi.

Transfer market investigation: Gdf beacon for Pjanic and Chiesa sales

As part of the new Milan investigation on the transfer market, the Guardia di Finanza, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor Maurizio Romanelli and by the prosecutor Giovanni Polizzi, went to the offices of various clubs – which are not under investigation – to acquire documentation on many buying and selling managed by Fali Ramadani and Pietro Chiodi, including according to what we learn the one that brought Miralem Pjanic from Juve to Barcelona and the passage of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina to Juventus. Ramadani is also the agent of the Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly and of the Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri.

The financiers of the Special Currency Police Unit, in addition to searching Chiodi under investigation together with Ramadani, asked the eleven clubs for the papers of the operations managed by the two agents because – this is the investigative hypothesis – the Albanian prosecutor, with the help than the Italian one considered to be his alleged “figurehead”, he would have managed not to pay any taxes. In practice, he would have managed not to declare anything to the Italian tax authorities on the figures collected for the mediation of sales in Italy and, in particular, by making his fees pass through a network of foreign companies.

Hence the accusations of tax evasion, through “corporate tax inversion”, and of money laundering and self-laundering of the sums hidden from the tax authorities. Investigators and investigators, according to what has been known, with the documents acquired today in the offices of the clubs want to sift through all the operations in which Ramadani and Chiodi acted as agents in the sales and purchases of footballers, collecting “commissions”. Ramadani is the agent of many Eastern European footballers, including, for example, Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.