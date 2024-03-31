Football | Raimo Sarajärvi and Ari Lahti are both millionaires – this is how they have spent their money in different ways

SJK and KuPS both have rich owners who have been ready to put a lot of money into their dreams. The end results have been very different.

Seinäjoki the football stadium is an impressive sight almost eight years after its completion. Even in February, snow covers the artificial turf of the arena, which attracts around 6,000 spectators.

The heated VIP seats in the auditorium, the guest rooms and the large terrace overlooking the concert stage are empty, but around them hovers the spirit of spring coming from around the corner.