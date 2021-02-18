Football Radio Voima: Jari Litmanen promises to play one more match in Lahti’s Reippa, but it has an awkward condition

Jari Litmanen has participated in the Lahti Reippaa exercises with the help of the head coach a few times during the winter.

Finland football player of all time Jari Litmanen turns 50 on Saturday. His last or last official match was on October 29, 2011, but Litmanen still stresses that he has not finished.

“I haven’t finished yet. Over the years, I’ve been playing a show and tournament matches. Nothing has been arranged for the last year because of the interest year. In a way, I mentally was not yet at their own game in my career, “Litmanen says Lahti Radio Power in an interview.

However, Litmanen points out that his professional career ended almost ten years ago. He has a strict interpretation of the complete end of his career.

“It’s never put on again [jalkapallo]shoes on your feet. ”

Litmanen has participated in the activities of his breeder’s association Lahti Reippaa since the end of last year. It has been mentioned that he would serve as head coach Tommi Kautonen as an assistant coach, but Litmanen himself says he is not “officially involved”.

“When I go to Lahti, I come to rehearsals. I was in four workouts in December, one in January, and one in February. Mentally, I’m in. “

In Lahti, the big question has been the renovation of the traditional Kisapuisto football sanctuary, where Reipask’s home game is played, or the construction of a new stadium there. The matter has been on the table for a long time, but not much has happened.

“It’s the center of Lahti football. Something would be hoped to happen in some direction, ”says Litmanen.

In an interview with Radio Voima, it is suggested that Litmanen play a farewell match in the Race Park in Reippaa’s shirt, which has not been played.

“If we get our hands on the phone here, then with the renovation at Kisapuisto Stadium, I promise to play a farewell match. At least that can be agreed mentally, ”Litmnen laughs.

“I could rehabilitate myself and have time to build a stadium.”