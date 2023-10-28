Football | Racism in El Clásico boils over – Marca: Vinicius junior was subjected to boos from Barça fans

Emotions heated up at the end of the classic match of the Spanish league.

of Spain the giant league match between Barcelona and Real Madrid ended on Saturday in a hot and boring atmosphere. Real’s star striker Vinicius junior got Barcelona in the Olympic Stadium In El Clásico racism in the neck.

Marca– magazine reported that several spectators called Vinicius a monkey when the player was substituted in the last minutes of the match. He expressed his opinion by giving the audience a sarcastic round of applause.

Finally the head coach of Real Carlo Ancelotti took Vinicius by the hand and pulled him from the side of the field towards the bench.

A tweet published by Marca shows the furious behavior of the spectators.

According to Marca, a yellow object that looked like a banana was also thrown onto the field. The newspaper could not confirm that it was specifically a banana.

Vinicius also experienced racism in Real’s last away match, which was played in Seville.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2–1. Jude Bellingham scored both of Madrid’s goals, the latter in extra time.

The audience for the match was 50,112.

