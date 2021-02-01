Football Qatar’s World Cup will be played in full audience next year, says Gifni Infantino, chairman of Fifa

Exceptionally, the World Cup will not be available until the end of the year.

Football the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be played to full audiences, assures the president of the International Football Association Gianni Infantino.

“I’m really, really confident. It becomes incredible. We will enjoy the same magic that unites the whole world, ”he commented at a virtual meeting from Geneva.

“We’ll get back to where we need to be.”

World Cup is scheduled to play in Qatar from November to December. The next football championships are on the agenda in the summer, as the European Championships are fought with these prospects across Europe.

The final venues for the tournament are still open, and there is no information on fans ’access to the stands.