Football | Qatar pays fan trips in exchange for social media buzz, Dutch fans were horrified by the conditions

Supporters’ job is to publish positive content on social media and report negative messages.

of Qatar At least supporters from Holland will travel to the World Cup, whose task is to give a positive image of the host country on social media.

The Dutch media tells about it NOS on its website.

According to NOS, Qatar will pay for the travel and accommodation of 50 Dutch football fans, but in return they want positive social media content that can be spread further.

In addition, supporters are expected to report negative messages. If the agreement is not followed, the competition organization can cancel it.

A fan group the representative tells NOS that it is the first time that the host country pays for the supporters’ travel to the race.

For example, sponsors have previously organized trips in which supporters have been able to participate.

Those who signed the agreement argued that the trip would otherwise be too expensive. The interviewee says that he has reservations about Qatar as a country.

“But if you think like that, you can’t travel anywhere,” the supporter reasons.

Most of the Dutch fans traveling to Qatar pay their own way. For example, interviewed by NOS Paul Hirschel works like this.

“The temptation to accept the contract was great. Through it, I would have received a free flight and accommodation and made it to the opening match. But the final straw was having to sign the document with its obligations and restrictions. We didn’t want Qatar to be the advertising face,” Hirschel said.

Football The World Cup competitions start on November 20. Qatar’s treatment of foreign workers and the country’s strict social norms have drawn a lot of international criticism. Many parties have questioned the fact that the games will be held in Qatar at all.

The Reuters news agency reported over the weekend that Qatar had evicted thousands of foreign workers from apartment buildings located in the center of the capital Doha. Fans visiting during the World Cup will stay in the same area.

Workers told Reuters that authorities had evacuated and sealed off more than a dozen buildings, forcing the workers, mainly from Asia and Africa, to seek shelter on the streets outside their former homes.

Read more: “Let’s go according to conviction” – Riku Riski doesn’t watch the World Cup in Qatar for a second

Read more: NRK: Qatar forces World Cup tourists to download suspicious phone applications

Read more: Reuters: Qatar evicted thousands of workers from their homes as the World Cup approaches