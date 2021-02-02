Football Qatar opens up the possibility that the World Cup will sell alcohol to ordinary fans – in expensive pens, liquor flows freely

The beverage serving at the World Cup in Qatar has spoken for over a decade.

Football alcohol will be on sale at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, but so far this “benefit” has only been granted on more expensive ticket packages that include food service, according to AFP news agency.

Qatar is a Muslim state with strict alcohol rules, but the concession now made means that the Qatari authorities will accept the principle that it is possible to drink alcohol in stadiums.

According to AFP, this is a clear indication that beer and other beverages may also be available to ordinary football supporters. It has not yet been discussed with Qatar.

The issue of alcohol has been on the agenda since the World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010.

World Cup responsible for stadium services Jaime Byrom believes that serving will play in the Games.

“Our assumption is that people will have the opportunity to drink,” Byrom said Monday.

On Monday, Byrom presented special packages tailored to the Games. Among other things, the “pearl barn” of Lusail Stadium for 80,000 spectators includes its own bartender, a selection of champagnes, sommeliers and quality spirits. In the initial block stage, the pearl box can be used for one match for 4,100 euros. The price is for one person.

In Qatar there are only a few alcohol bars and restaurants in the context of luxury hotels, and one state-controlled liquor store where the right to purchase requires a separate permit. Under the current rules, the casual traveler, such as a football fan, has no place for that store.

Although the price of alcohol in Qatar has fallen in recent years, a pint of beer costs about 13 euros and a glass of wine 16 euros.

The World Cup will be played in Qatar in November-December next year.