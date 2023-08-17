Football | Qarabağ evened out the lackluster HJK management from the tough, supporters chant “Uefa mafia”

HJK and Qarabağ FK play for a safe place in the group stage of the European games. The match starts at 19:00.

Helsinki The football club and the Azerbaijani Qarabağ FK will play on Thursday night for a sure place in the group stage of the European games.

HJK and Qarabağ meet at Töölö’s Bolt Arena in the second match of the third qualifying round of the Europa League. Qarabağ won the opening leg at home 2–1.

The match starts at 19:00.

The winner of the match pair advances to the playoff round of the Europa League, where a win would take them to the group stage of the Europa League and a loss to the group stage of the Conference League.

The winner will face Olimpija Ljubljana from Slovenia.

The European games of the loser of the match pair will continue in the Conference League playoff round, where a win would take the Conference League to the group stage and a loss would end the European games.

The opponent of the loser will be the Romanian FCV Farul Constanța, who defeated the Estonian FC Flora in the third qualifying round of the Conference League by 5–0 on aggregate.

HS follows the match between HJK and Qarabağ moment by moment. The follow-up can be found at the bottom of this story.