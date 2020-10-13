Football Pukki: “Glen Kamara is a top player who would definitely do well in the Premier League”

Pukki bets that the national teammate will still play at some point in the Premier League.

A national team The following will no longer come as a surprise to the midfield engine Glen Chamber, 24, lets deeds speak for themselves. Kamara is a man of short answers. Therefore, sometimes the help of others is needed to tell about Kamara and his abilities. At a press conference on Tuesday Teemu Pukki praised his national teammate who was also sitting at the table.

“Glen is a top player and I think he would definitely do well in the English Premier League. I bet that at some point in his career he will be playing there, ”Pukki, who played in the Premier League last season, praised his teammate.

“Thank you,” Kamara replied from across the table.

Sunday’s Bulgaria match was once again an almost perfect match from Kamara. According to the statistical company MyCoazhi, Kamara had 71 games in the match, of which 65 were successful. He had 211 seconds of ball time and moved the ball a total of 1,151 meters in the match.

Kamara’s ball possession percentage was 82, which was the best of the Finnish team’s players. He gave a total of 53 passes, and failed in just two, so the pass percentage was a whopping 96 percent.

Rind made his national team debut in November 2017 in the A-national team in a practice match against Estonia. In three years, he has played 23 national matches. Since the fall of the 2018 League of Nations, he has been a key player for the team and has played almost mere full matches in competitive games.

“I have enjoyed playing in the national team and I got to know the players. It seems like I fit in, “Kamara said in the past three vuodestaan ​​the national team.

Rind In addition to the Finnish A national team, he is also a highly regarded player in the Scottish Premier League and his club in Glasgow Rangers. Last fall, Rangers head coach, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard said he knew how Premier League clubs watch Kamara with a hawk watch.

“I don’t put a price tag on my players, but I know he’s being watched,” Gerrard said last fall.

This fall, the situation is the same, Kamara is of interest to clubs both in Britain and elsewhere in Europe. According to Scottish media, the Belgian ambassador Anderlecht is interested in the Finns, but at the same time Gerrard has announced that he will offer a new contract to the Chamber.

The Chamber was asked on Tuesday if he would be ready to move to the English Premier League.

“I’m not focused on that kind of thing. I’m focusing on this game here, ”Kamara said.

Goat has now played three consecutive innings without goals. It’s time since the last time that happened. Two years ago, he played five consecutive national matches without goals after injury.

“There have been places in all the other games except Wales. It is up to our attackers to score goals. Of course, I have a hard will to score goals again and I trust that they will start to come. No need to stress it anymore. Yes, they come from there, ”Pukki said.

There has been inflammation in the buck’s foot, which, however, should no longer bother. According to Puk, the trouble was felt in the initial warm-up of the Bulgaria match, but in the game it was completely forgotten.

“It doesn’t hurt the game show,” Pukki said.

Head coach Markku Kanervan according to the situation in the team looks good. No new absences have occurred. He said he expects a similar steady game that the Owls played in Dublin in September. That’s when Finland won Fredrik Jensenin with paint.

With a victory, Finland has a chance to move to the top of the block if Wales does not beat Bulgaria on Wednesday, or at least Finland would secure its place in the League B of the League of Nations with a victory.

“We’ve pretty much focused on our own gaming. We have analyzed the game of Bulgaria and the game against Ireland. I don’t think their playing style or style of play will change. Ireland is a physical team. It cultivates a lot of concentration in the box and is strong in special situations. A lot of time has been spent dealing with these issues, ”Kanerva said.

Finland-Ireland on Wednesday at the Olympic Stadium at 7 p.m. Nelonen shows the match live.