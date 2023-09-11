Football | Puki and Huuhkaj didn’t have the best day in attack – “Should have done better”

Pukki admitted that he started whistling in the second half. The strains of the heavy week started to affect the field.

Finland–Denmark 0–1

Sunday was not Huhkaji’s all-time top scorer Teemu Pukin, 33, day. The further the match progressed, the more it seemed that Puki’s best form had been left somewhere between Kazakhstan and Helsinki.

It was not caught in the attempt, because Pukki ran dozens of sprints to the attack and tried to get to the goal post against Denmark. And it wasn’t very far that he would have made it through, but the Danish topper usually got on the road somewhere Andreas Christensen.

Three times Pukki was able to get through in the opening period, but the last solution failed either in the pass or the shot. When Finland didn’t take advantage of their few counterattacks, Denmark scored the winning goal.

“I’m disappointed, of course. We kept Denmark well out of the goal posts. They didn’t get any big places. We had to defend a little too much that maybe it was only a matter of time before they get a place,” Pukki said.

Teemu Pukki was left to regret missed opportunities time after time.

Long in the second half, it looked like Finland would get a point against Denmark in a full Olympic Stadium, but then there was a costly momentary lapse.

For 85 minutes, Finland’s defense withstood Denmark’s control and the Danes’ long periods of ball control. In the 86th minute, Finland dropped a little too low and did not put enough pressure on the ball. Finnish midfielder Kairinen too reacts maybe a little late, and the midfielder by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg The long shot sank into the bottom corner of the Finnish goal.

“At our house there were quite good counterattacks, but we didn’t use them to our advantage,” Pukki said.

In the 54th minute, Pukki once again got through and ran towards the goal. Pukki tried to pass again, but the attempt was blocked. Three minutes later Pukki kicked wide Nikolai Alhon from the pass, and was left leaning on his knees in annoyance. Puki’s game ended with a substitution after an hour.

“Should have been able to do better”, Pukki answered the question about his own counterattacks.

“It was a little bad. There were no good performances.”

Finland in exchange situations, the ball was practically always played to the target player For Glen Kamara, who made a choice between a quick attack or a longer attack. In the extra time of the first period, Pukki managed to get away from Kamara’s pass, but was unable to pass the defender and the shot was blocked.

Glen Kamara launched Finland’s counterattacks.

Pukki admitted that his strength ran out in the second half.

“I didn’t really recover from the sprints anymore. After a couple of spurts, I whistled. I don’t know, it’s been a rough trip. That trip to Kazakhstan and then the trip here. I felt really good today. I noticed that I was getting tired. Maybe I’m getting old.”

The match the script was simple. Denmark would often control the ball and for long periods in Finland’s defensive zone, and Finland’s biggest chance for goals would be in quick counterattacks.

In the meantime, when Finland looked for the opening goal from the counterattacks, the Finnish goalkeeper kept it Lukas Hradecky Finland’s goal clean with his great saves. The best stretch was seen in the 50th minute, when Hradecky made a great save when blocking Christian Eriksen free kick.

For a long time, Finland’s defense survived even very long periods of ball control. Then there was a momentary panic, when Finland seemed to drop too low in defense.

Goat stated that Huuhkajat is now in the chaser’s place. Denmark passed Finland in points, Slovenia had the same chance on Sunday against San Marino. Kazakhstan rose to equal points with Finland.

“We still have four important matches. Everything is still in your own hands. That Slovenia match will be a big match in October. Of course, the goal is still there. We want to the EC tournament. We have every opportunity to do that, and now it’s just up to you.”

After an hour, Kanerva made a triple substitution and took the field Try Soir, Joel Pohjanpalon and by Oliver Antman Nikolai Alhon, Pukin and by Rasmus Schüller in place of. Even the substitutes didn’t manage to create any good scoring opportunities. In the end, Huhkajat didn’t get a single shot on goal. Denmark had six attempts at Finland’s goal.