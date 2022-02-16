Football PSG’s Kylian Mbappe rides over transfer rumors – Immersed Real Madrid in extra time shot

Manchester City played with a cat and a mouse in the Champions League playoffs with Sporting.

Paris Saint-Germain started the men’s league playoffs in Paris on Tuesday with a 1-0 home win over Real Madrid.

The quarterfinals of the major clubs were settled by PSG Kylian Mbappewho scored the extra time of the winning goal in the fourth minute.

Before Mbappe, the big hero of the match was the Belgian goalkeeper Real Madrid on the way Thibaut Courtoiswho defeated PSG in the 62nd minute Lionel Messin shot a penalty kick.

Rankkarin was caused by a defender of the away team Dani Carvajal after breaking Mbappe.

Messi has now missed a goal against Real Madrid in eight games in a row.

Injured books since the end of November have been PSG’s Neymar returned to the pitch in the second half 73 minutes into the game. He paved the way for Mbappe’s 1-0 hit.

Last in the weeks there has been public speculation about Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid, but at least in Tuesday’s home game, his heartbeat beat for PSG. Mbappe was a disappointment, however.

The teams will face off again in the quarterfinals in Madrid on March 9th. The home team Real Madrid will make up the shortfall in defense and midfield at a time when the men who received a warning in Paris on Tuesday Ferland Mendy and Casemiro are banned.

In Lisbon Manchester City mocked Sporting by claiming a 5-0 away win. Bernardo Silva scored two goals for City.

The backbone of sporting started with the nativity already Riyad Mahrezin 1 – 0 for the visitors. The hit got its seal in the video review after the Sporting players had first indicated that the goal arose from an extraordinary situation.

After that, Silva’s show began. The Portuguese midfielder penalized the team of his home country with his goals twice in the first half.

The ball was in Sporting’s batting for the third time right after Silva’s bang, but after a video review, the hit was dismissed as an offside.

Manchester To the city and especially to its head coach Pep Guardiola Winning the Champions League is starting to be an obsession, and the Manchester team has been used to playing at a high level in recent years.

Sporting, on the other hand, had survived the Champions League playoffs for the first time in 13 years, which was reflected in the mistakes made by the Portuguese team.

Sporting fell in the Champions League quarter-finals against Bayern Munich in February-March 2009 with a total of 1-12 goals. After just over three weeks, City, which hosts the match in Manchester, won’t get into Sporting any easier.