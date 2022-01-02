Football PSG star player aside: Coronavirus infection at Lionel Mess

Three other players on the team also passed the Covid-19 test.

Football club Paris Saint-Germain announced on Sunday star player Lionel Messin obtained a positive result in a coronavirus test.

Messi is one of four players on the team to pass the Covid-19 test. In addition to the fair Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala will not travel with the team for Monday’s Coupe de France match against Vannesia.

The club also said that Neymar will continue to recover from an ankle injury in Brazil until January 9, accompanied by PSG medical staff, and will return to practice in three weeks.