Football | PSG star Kylian Mbappé knocks down rumors about his transfer dreams

Kylian Mbappé assured on Sunday that he is “very satisfied” with his current situation.

Football team PSG’s French star Kylian Mbappé assures that he has not asked to leave the team during the January transfer window.

There have been rumors about the departure intentions of the 23-year-old Mbappé, according to which he would like to change the team as soon as possible.

Mbappé insisted after Sunday’s match that he is neither directly nor indirectly behind the rumors that spread last week.

“I am very satisfied,” he said.

Rumor first emerged in Spain during Tuesday’s Champions League match between PSG and Benfica, and was later reported by several French media outlets. Several sources assured that the information about the exit dreams comes from Mbappé’s close circle.

“I don’t understand why the story was published on the day of the game. I was as surprised as everyone else,” Mbappé said.

Mbappé signed a three-year contract with PSG in May after lengthy negotiations. He has openly said that he has not enjoyed his role this season, but despite that, the claims about leaving dreams are not true at all.