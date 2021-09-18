Football PSG sports director denies new information about Lionel Mess’s tremendous salary: “Very far from the truth”

The French newspaper L’Équipe said Mess’s salary could rise to 110 million euros if the Argentine stays with him for the third year.

French football director of Paris giant Paris Saint-Germain Leonardo has challenged new media information related to the team ‘s star player Lionel Messin to the salary.

French newspaper L’Équipe Messi said on Saturday that Messi could earn a base salary of € 110 million if he stayed at PSG for three seasons.

The salary for the first year would be EUR 30 million and the following EUR 40 million for the period.

Leonardo disputed both the duration and the amounts of the contract. He describes the newspaper story as disrespectful.

“We can’t accept a cover story for a magazine like L’Équipe,” Leonardo commented on the Spanish newspaper Marcan by.

“The thing is completely wrong. It is very far from the truth in terms of both duration and numbers. The term of the agreement is two years and there are no options for the third. ”