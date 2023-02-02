Football | PSG lost Mbappé to illness – the Champions League match will be missed

Mbappé is suffering from a thigh injury.

Football French giant Paris Saint-Germain experienced a setback at the beginning of February when the team’s star striker Kylian Mbappé the bump he received turned out to be a thigh injury.

Mbappé, who injured himself in Wednesday’s win over Montpellier, will be sidelined for about three weeks. The French Comet will therefore not be seen in the first quarter-final match of the Champions League between PSG and Bayern Munich on February 14.

Mbappé, 24, has played 26 matches in a PSG shirt this season and scored 25 goals. The striker’s recovery forecast for the second leg between PSG and Bayern is encouraging, as the teams will play the second leg on March 8 in Munich.

Chasing their first Champions League victory, PSG fell out of the competition in the quarterfinals last season, while Real Madrid came from a two-goal deficit to reach the quarterfinals.