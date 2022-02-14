Football PSG hopes victory over Real Madrid will help Kylia Mbappé stay in Paris – last year PSG rejected Real’s bid

Time will be the little world champion Kylian Mbappén agreement with PSG. Five years ago, PSG acquired Mbappé in a € 180 million deal from Monaco. Now PSG has to hope that Tuesday’s victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League would help Mbappé stay in Paris instead of moving to Real.

According to media reports, PSG rejected Real’s bid last year when it wanted Mbappé to play Lionel Messin and Neymarin alongside the PSG attack. Money is not a problem for a Qatari-owned club, but that, too, may not be enough to convince Mbappé to stay in Paris.

Real Madrid has been attracting French stars to Spain for years. When Mbappé was a teenager, Real called him and his parents to Santiago Bernabeu. Mbappé met Real’s head coach at the time Zinedine Zidanen At the Real Training Center. However, Mbappé chose Monaco as a result.

Mbappé Mbappé has been the top scorer in the French league in three seasons, and despite the transfer of Mess, Mbappé has been the PSG ‘s main player this season.

On Friday, he scored a goal against Rennes, and that was his 21st goal of the season. He has scored more league goals this season than Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi.

“He’s already one of the biggest players in club history,” the captain Marquinhos said in an interview with TF1.

Marquinhos said he tried to get Mbappé to stay on PSG.

In the quarter-finals of the Champions League, PSG and Real Madrid will first meet in Paris on Tuesday, with the second round in Madrid on March 9th.

“I haven’t made my decision,” Mbappé said on Amazon Prime last week.

“Meeting Real Madrid is changing a lot of things. I am not going to talk to opponents, although I am free to do so. I’m focused on winning Real Madrid, and let’s see what happens next. ”

PSG: n head coach Mauricio Pocchettinon according to one match pair may not play a major role in Mbappé’s decision.

“I don’t think one match or pair of matches will affect such an important decision,” Pocchettino told Cadena Ser radio.

Mbappé represents the future for both clubs. The star of the 34-year-old Mess is falling, and Neymar is injured.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, needs a new lead star. Karim Benzema is already 34 years old, and Luka Modric is almost 37 years old.

Real has not made any major transfers in the transfer market. But silence can also be a sign that the club has saved money to acquire Mbappé.

PSG-Real Madrid on Tuesday on Cmore Sport 1 at 10 p.m.