Football PSG confirms expected information – Mauricio Pochettino replaces fired Thomas Tuchel as coach

The contract of the Argentine arriving in the familiar company is valid until the end of June 2022.

Football Paris Saint-Germain, who will play in the French main series Ligue 1, announced on Saturday night the expected successor to the fired Thomas Tuchelille.

PSG said it hired an Argentine as its new head coach Mauricio Pochettinon, which according to media reports was the strongest favorite to replace Tuchel.

Pochettino, 48, the contract is valid until the end of June 2022. In addition, the agreement includes an option for one additional year.

PSG has been a familiar club to Pochettino since his career as a player. The central defender represented the club in 95 matches between 2001 and 2003 and scored a total of six goals in the PSG shirt.

“As you know, the club has always had a special place in my heart. I have wonderful memories especially of the unique atmosphere of the Parc des Princes, ”he said.

Pochettino last coached Tottenham Hotspur, who played in the English Premier League. The wash, which began in summer 2014, ended in kicks in November 2019.

Pochettino will take command of the PSG team on Sunday, January 3rd. His predecessor Thomas Tuchel had time to coach PSG from July 2018.

Tuchel, 47, was seen at the helm of PSG a total of 127 times, including all races. PSG won 95 of the matches, played exactly 12 times and lost 20 times.

PSG officially fired Tuchel on Tuesday this week. According to media information Tuchel actually got his departure passes already on Christmas Eve.

In his last game, the German coach led the PSG to a 4-0 victory over RC Strasbourg. The match was played on December 23rd.