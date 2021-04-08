Football PSG compensated for last season’s final loss – Chelsea took big step towards semi-finals

In the semi-finals of the Champions League, PSG knocked out Bayern Munich and Chelsea in an away match on the neutral field with FC Porto.

Last Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, the finalists of the men’s Champions League of the season, offered football at their most entertaining on Wednesday in their first semi-final match. PSG received half the compensation for its final loss when it defeated Bayern away 3–2.

PSG shocked Bayern when Kylian Mbappé finished for the away team counter-attack after only two and a half minutes 1-0. Even before that, Bayern was number one Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had put the ball in the crossbar of the PSG goal.

PSG seemed to be going for its spending as a top captain Marquinhos continued the ball Neymarin A magnificent combination in the middle resulted in 2-0 increasing the lead to 2 – 0. Immediately after that, Marquinhos had to come off the bench.

Pressing as a steamer, Bayern took comfort at the end of the opening half when Choupo-Moting reduced the lead with a 1 – 2 goal after 37 minutes.

Especially the home team Bayern had to ensure that the snowfall, accompanied by the tempo of the game remained the whole time staggeringly high.

Experienced Thomas Müller like Choupo-Moting, bounced to Bayern levels 2–2 in the 61st minute. However, that wasn’t enough when Mbappé scored his second goal of the evening seven minutes later and took PSG to a 3-2 lead.

Above all, Bayern ate Munich, by far its best goal scorer, the Polish national team star Robert Lewandowskin absence due to knee injury. Lewandowski, who has scored 42 goals for Bayern in all competitions of the season, is expected to be out of the semi-final of the PSG hosted in Paris next week.

Bayern had enough goals and Choupo-Moting, who succeeded Lewandowski, cannot be blamed for the home loss.

“This was a difficult game for us against the best team in Europe. We played well as a team, but this was only the first match. In the second encounter, we have to trust ourselves and play together again as a team, ”Mbappé, PSG’s hero, who relied on Bayern’s fast-paced counter-attacks, told Uefan website.

Korona bullied both teams as Bayern had a side effect due to covid-19 disease Serge Gnabry and from PSG Marco Verratti mixed Alessandro Florenzi.

With impartiality Chelsea, who met Porto in the opening semifinals in Seville, Spain, showed that it had somewhat recovered from a humiliating 2-5 home loss to West Bromwich in the English Premier League. Chelsea paved themselves for good positions in their home semi-finals next week after winning the match 2-0.

Thomas Tuchelin piloted in a good mood during the spring season, Chelsea got what they wanted, that is, a guest goal. It was scored in the first half of the Champions League in the 37th minute Mason Mount, who took advantage of the snap of the snoozed Porto defense.

Ben Chilwell scored 2-0 for Chelsea in the 85th minute.

“This victory brings us closer together and builds confidence,” head coach Tuchel summed up Chelsea’s feelings.

Chelsea have left their opponents to zero in eight of their last nine matches. It reflects that Tuchel, who became head coach in the middle of the season, has tipped the London team to hold the defense.