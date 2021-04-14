Football PSG and Chelsea advance to semi-finals – Champions League winner Bayern Munich relegated

PSG and Bayern Munich hosted a fine football show in the semi-finals of the Champions League, culminating in the joy of the Parisians.

A week ago, PSG defeated Bayern away 3–2. No similar goal celebration was seen on Tuesday, as the match ended in Bayern’s 1-0 away win. The away goal rule took PSG to the semifinals where it will face Manchester City or Borussia Dortmund.

In Tuesday’s second quarterfinals, Porto defeated Chelsea in a fight in Seville 1-0. The result was not enough for Porto to continue, as Chelsea had twisted a 2-0 victory in the opening section. Chelsea will face Real Madrid or Liverpool in the semi-finals.

PSG At the same time, he was credited with his disappointment last season when Bayern Munich defeated it in the Champions League final.

On Tuesday, the home team PSG started the fight strongly, and Kylian Mbappe mixed Neymar repeatedly caused problems for Bayern’s defense.

Neymar considered Bayern’s defense at the opening half to be his sledding sticks from time to time, but he didn’t do one thing: goal. From the shot of the Brazilian star, the ball ended up in the goal frames as many as three times in the opening half. The rest of PSG’s seats were watered down by Bayern’s goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

“I am happy despite the loss. We faced a great team, but we’ll get back to the semifinals, ”Neymar told RMC Sport after the match.

“We are the right team. The most important thing is that we got through. Now we can aim for something even bigger. ”

Bayern took the lead 40 minutes into the game, making the score 0 – 1 after some elegant movement down the middle. David Alaba shot, PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas rejected half and Eric MaximChoupo-Moting banged from Bayern’s loose ball into the lead.

For the second half, Bayern came sharply, pressed actively, held a lot of ball and put pressure on PSG’s goal. Towards the end of the second half, Mbappe ran through and shot the ball to the goal, but the hit was dismissed as an offside.

Bayern captain Neuer said they deserved the victory of the evening, but the result a week ago, when Bayern lost 2-3 to the PSG, was not good enough.

“We didn’t qualify because of tonight,” he said.

Among other things, Bayern had a paint cannon on its side Robert Lewandowski due to injury.

Chelsea had gotten a good setup for Tuesday’s match, which was marked as its home game.

Porto tried to get a goal back for London but despite all his hard work down the right, he just couldn’t complete the move. The goal was born Mehdi Taremin with a glorious scissor kick.

Piloting Chelsea Thomas Tuchel urged his young team to cherish their Champions League “adventure” when Chelsea reached the semi-finals for the first time since 2014.

The head coach knew that players like Mason Mount, Reece James, Kai Havertz, Ben Chilwell and Christian Pulisic learn while playing, but hopes their fearlessness is invaluable.

“Mason scored his first goal in the race in the first round. When Mbappe, Salah or Benzema hit, it’s their hundredth or fiftieth goal in the race, ”Tuchel described.

“We come with a very young team. They can fight, run and persevere. We have to take it as an adventure for them. It’s a big step. ”

The matches Dortmund – Manchester City and Liverpool – Real Madrid will be played on Wednesday. City grabbed a 2-1 home win from the opening and Real Madrid Liverpool a 3-1 home win.