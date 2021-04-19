Football PSG and Bayern Munich are not involved in Super League plans – French giant is said to disregard secession

The list of 12 teams planning the Super League does not include French and German teams.

European large clubs In Super League plans 12 teams were nominated as founding members.

They are included England’s “big six”, From Spain the trio of FC Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid, and from Italy the northern part of the country left Internazionale, AC Milan and Juventus.

So far, the German and French teams have been completely outside. The most significant absentees from the plan are Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, the finalists of the Champions League last season.

PSG: n executives like The Athletic site according to insider sources, plans to secede disrespectful.

The purpose of the PSG is to discuss the future Champions League plans of the European Football Association Uefa. Uefa’s idea has been a new competition format completely from 2024 onwards.

“We stick to Uefa’s traditions,” the source told The Athletic.

According to The Athletic, PSG sees it as important that even smaller teams have the opportunity to participate in the largest club team competition in Europe.