Football Prolonged Rasmus Schüller extends long-term contract to Sweden: “The decision was easy for me”

Djurgården told about the contract of the Finnish national team’s midfielder on his Twitter account on Saturday night.

8.1. 19:28

Finland midfielder of a national football team Rasmus Schüller will continue the following years with his Swedish club at Djurgårdens IF.

Djurgården spoke about the 30-year-old Schüller’s extension contract on Saturday night With their Twitter account. The extension agreement is valid until the end of the 2025 period.

“The decision was easy for me. I have a great time here, ”Schüller describes DIF website.

Schüller moved to Djurgården from the Helsinki Football Club for the period 2021. He was already familiar with the Swedish fields from the ranks of BK Häcken.

“Rasmus came to us as a fairly unknown player in a situation where we had question marks around our midfield game during the season,” the club’s sports director Bosse Andersson says.

“He has exceeded all expectations and has taken on a big responsibility role both on and off the field. He is an important backbone and leader of the team. ”