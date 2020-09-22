Football Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlined that the English Premier League will have to be played without an audience for at least six months

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading at the pace that the auditoriums remain closed.

English the Football Premier League will still have to be played behind closed doors, the Prime Minister announced Boris Johnson According to the BBC on Tuesday.

England’s corona infection rates are on such a sharp rise that football leagues or other major sporting events cannot be played in front of an audience.

A pilot experiment was to be launched in the country, where a thousand spectators would have access to sports spectators, but that too will be canceled.

“We have to accept the spread of the coronavirus, and that it will affect the opening of major sporting events,” Johnson told BBC News.

“We can’t do this [avaamaan katsomoita] in early October, but I recognize the consequences for our sports clubs, which are the soul and life of their communities, ”Johnson said.

Decision is a football and a major setback very hard, and does not make it any easier that the restriction extends as much as half a year the head.

Most British sports have been held behind closed doors since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March. Includes Premier League matches, the English Cup final, cricket practice games and Formula One Silverstone races. The Wimbledon tennis tournament was completely canceled in early July and was not even attempted to be played in empty stands.

In March was played just before the series was suspended for a match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in the Football Champions League, which is considered one of the early spring corona spins. The match and its aftermath have been taken into more specific reasons.

The British government is now considering how athletes and clubs can be financially supported from now on.

In England has been tried for public events. The practice match between Brighton and Chelsea had 2,500 spectators before the start of the Premier League season. Snooker World Cup final Ronnie O’Sullivan and Kyren Wilson between 300 people were allowed to watch. A thousand spectators were admitted to the women’s football match.

Now public events have been on the ice for at least half a year.