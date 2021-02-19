No Result
Football President Sauli Niinistö congratulated Helmari and also Susijengi: “Finland has rarely ruled football since Helmari just recently”

February 19, 2021
Both Helmarit and Susijengi survived the European Championship finals.

Finland The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö congratulated two of Friday’s Finnish ball successes on Twitter: “Finland has rarely dominated football like Helmarit just now! Congratulations to them and another successful Susijeng to the European Championships. ”

Helmarit, the Finnish women’s national football team, defeated Portugal 1–0 on Friday night Linda Sällström last minute paint. With the victory, Helmarit will definitely have a place in the 2022 European Championship finals.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish men’s basketball team, Susijengi, defeated Switzerland 92-84 in a match played in Georgia. Finland survived the autumn 2022 European Championship finals.

