Both Helmarit and Susijengi survived the European Championship finals.

Finland The president of the Republic Sauli Niinistö congratulated two of Friday’s Finnish ball successes on Twitter: “Finland has rarely dominated football like Helmarit just now! Congratulations to them and another successful Susijeng to the European Championships. ”

Helmarit, the Finnish women’s national football team, defeated Portugal 1–0 on Friday night Linda Sällström last minute paint. With the victory, Helmarit will definitely have a place in the 2022 European Championship finals.

Earlier in the day, the Finnish men’s basketball team, Susijengi, defeated Switzerland 92-84 in a match played in Georgia. Finland survived the autumn 2022 European Championship finals.