Football President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö published an encouragement video for Huuhkaki: “As long as the spirit hisses”

Niinistö handed over the Key Flag to the Finnish national football team.

Republic president Sauli Niinistö posted a video on Twitter on Thursday, in which he hands over the Key Flag to the Finnish national football team and encourages Huuhkaji towards the European Championship finals.

“Thank you, Mr. President of the Republic. This means a lot to us, ”says the head coach Markku Kanerva on video.

“It’s great to be in the spirit,” the captain of the Finnish team Tim Sparv continue.

Niinistö replied, “As long as the spirit hisses.”

The Finnish team involved in the video released happy laughs at Niinistö’s obsession.

Heather also reminded of the good spirit of the team and estimated that June 12 is an emotional moment when the song Our Country is played before the match in Denmark.

“The dream of a generation comes true.”

President Niinistö also saw the wider significance of blowing Owls on one coal.

“The common goal has a huge impact on Finland’s spiritual atmosphere.”

Niinistö also recalled the strong support that the Owls receive.

“Strong support and a home front holds, and I’m already sure that will also keep the owls’ front.”

Read more: A change to the European team of owls due to injury

Read more: Head coach Markku Kanerva announced the European team of Huuhkaji, the most difficult task of his career “shakes his heart”