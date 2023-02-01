Football | Premier League transfer record shattered as Enzo Fernandez moves to Chelsea

The 22-year-old was chosen as the best young player of the World Cup in Qatar. In the five major leagues, more than one billion euros were spent on transfers.

English The transfer record has been broken in the football Premier League, when the Argentine world champion Enzo Fernandez joins Chelsea for 121 million euros. It tells about it, among other things BBC.

The 22-year-old Fernandez joins Chelsea from Portuguese side Benfica, who confirmed Finland time in the morning of the expected trade agreement. Fernandez’s contract with Chelsea is 8.5 years until 2031.

The midfielder had only been playing for Benfica since last July. At the time, the transfer fee was around £10 million. Fernandez was named the best young player at last year’s men’s soccer World Cup in Qatar.

Fernandez became the most expensive player in Premier League history. The previous record is from the summer of 2021, when Jack Grealish moved from Aston Villa to Manchester City for 100 million pounds, or about 113 million euros.

Chelsea is currently in tenth place in the Premier League season. The team has spent hundreds of millions on player acquisitions this season.

January the transfer deadline in Europe’s major leagues ended late on Monday. British newspaper Monitoring maintained by the Guardian during the transfer period, a total of 925 million pounds was spent, i.e. approximately 1.048 billion euros.

The Guardian’s list includes those transfers where at least one party plays in the five major leagues, which include the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, German Bundesliga, French Ligue 1 and Italian Serie A.

Chelsea was active in the transfer market. In addition to Fernandez, the club acquired a Ukrainian winger Mykhailo Mudrykin for about 70 million euros from Dynamo Kyiv. to Benoît Badiash came to Chelsea as a defender from Monaco for 37 million, a winger who came from PSV Eindhoven Noni Madueken the transfer amount was around 35 million euros and the defender came from Lyon Malo Gusto cost about 30 million euros.

One of the key players of the team that won the Italian European Championship gold in the summer of 2021 is leaving Chelsea Jorginhowhich Chelsea traded to Arsenal for around 13.5 million euros.

Jorginho was selected in the year of the Italian championship UEFA player of the year. His contract with Chelsea was set to expire after this season, and big signing Enzo Fernandez will play like Jorginho in the center of midfield.

Last on the day of the transfer, for example, Southampton, who were fighting relegation from the Premier League, were active. The club, which is currently in the jumbo position in the 20-team league, acquired Belgium’s Genk for its attack Paul Onuachu with a transfer amount of around 18 million euros.

Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana moves to Southampton from Rennes of the French league for around 25 million euros.

Marseille of the French league spent a good 31.5 million on the acquisition from Portugal’s Braga Damn itwho plays as a striker.

As usual, the last day of the transfer window was busy, but club transfers have happened before. For example, Liverpool acquired a Dutchman who excelled in the World Cup Cody Gakpon with just under 40 million euros.