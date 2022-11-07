Football | Premier League player Benjamin Mendy, suspected of rape, began his testimony

The player said that he had had “sex with several women”. He claimed that everything happened consensually.

7.11. 21:29

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy began testifying in a trial where he is suspected of multiple rapes.

Mendy said that he had had sex with many women, but he had always stopped the situation if the women said “no”.

The 28-year-old Frenchman spoke at Chester Criminal Court in north-east England after pleading not guilty to all charges in a lengthy trial that began in August.

According to news agency AFP, the star player of the Premier League is accused of numerous sexual crimes, which include rape, attempted rape and sexual violence. The person called Mendy’s “assistant” is accused of six counts of rape and three acts of sexual violence.

So far, Mendy has been found not guilty of one rape charge.

Alleged the victims have told the criminal court that Mendy had forced the women to have sex in locked rooms in his home.

The prosecutor told the court in August that Mendy and his assistant were “predators who were prepared to commit serious sexual crimes.”

Both men have said that all sex was consensual.

I’m going women came to him because of his status.

“They didn’t come to me because of my looks, but because of football,” he told the court.

Mendy said he always accepted if the woman said “no” and stopped after that.

“At the time, I didn’t think about what they were feeling or that they might be upset,” he added.

“If they wanted to have sex and I wanted to too, everything was fine and I continued to party.”

Mendy said he thought it was “normal” to have sex with several women in the same night, and he “didn’t worry” about using contraception. The man admitted that he could be “disrespectful” when talking about women.

According to Mendy, the pretrial detention that lasted until August of last year had made him “realize many things” and see “the pain inside”.

Mendy joined Manchester City from French club Monaco in 2017. City suspended him after he was arrested by the police in August last year.