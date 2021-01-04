Football Premier League jumbo striker Lamborghini is suspected to have collided with several cars

Sheffield United explores images shared on social media with a crashed orange Lamborghini.

Football Sheffield United, who play in the English Premier League, is exploring images shared on social media that the team’s French striker Lys Mousset’n Lamborghini has collided with cars in Sheffield. This was reported by the BBC.

South Yorkshire police say they arrested two men in their twenties on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol early Monday morning. Both have been released after interrogations, but investigations are still ongoing.

According to police, an orange Lamborghini has collided with several parked cars.

It is not known if Mousset was the driver in the collisions.

Mousset, 24, transferred to Sheffield United from Bournemouth in the summer of 2019. The transfer amount was £ 10 million (€ 11 million).

Sheffield United is currently last in the Premier League. The team has not won any matches. There have been two draws.