No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football Premier League jumbo striker Lamborghini is suspected to have collided with several cars

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
January 4, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Sheffield United explores images shared on social media with a crashed orange Lamborghini.

Football Sheffield United, who play in the English Premier League, is exploring images shared on social media that the team’s French striker Lys Mousset’n Lamborghini has collided with cars in Sheffield. This was reported by the BBC.

South Yorkshire police say they arrested two men in their twenties on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol early Monday morning. Both have been released after interrogations, but investigations are still ongoing.

According to police, an orange Lamborghini has collided with several parked cars.

It is not known if Mousset was the driver in the collisions.

Mousset, 24, transferred to Sheffield United from Bournemouth in the summer of 2019. The transfer amount was £ 10 million (€ 11 million).

Sheffield United is currently last in the Premier League. The team has not won any matches. There have been two draws.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Proud moment: Circle inspector father salutes his DSP daughter, photo went viral on internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy.