Football Premier League approves Chelsea deal – US Todd Boehly becomes owner of London giant

American Todd Boehlyn becoming the owner of the football club Chelsea took a step forward on Tuesday as the British Premier League government announced its approval of the deal.

The Boehly-led alliance previously made a £ 4.25 billion takeover bid for the owner of Chelsea in May. Roman Abramovich. Boehly is a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball club.

According to the Premier League, Chelsea’s transfer to U.S. ownership still requires the approval of the British government and the completion of the final stages of the deal.

Russian oligarch Abramovich announced in March that he would put Chelsea up for sale. He announced the matter just days before the sanctions imposed on him by the British war over Ukraine, which also applied to him. Abramovich has promised to donate the funds he received from Chelsea to charity.

Chelsea finished third in the Premier League season that ended the weekend.