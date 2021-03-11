Football Preliminary investigation into the smuggling of the Olympic Stadium environment proceeds to the prosecutor: “Mocking and under-style smudges”

More than 400 pages of pre-trial material was completed from the clutter made before last fall’s futisderby.

Olympic Stadium and the surroundings of the Töölö Bolt Arena were widely tainted before the local football match between the Helsinki Football Club and HIFK last autumn.

The match was played on Sunday, October 18, but the night before, fans of the other team are suspected of messing up the area.

Police have completed more than 400 pages of pre-trial material and the suspect is a group of about 15 young people.

For prosecution in the advanced case, the police did not want to talk about the clubs by name, but the logos of the home team were messed up with red paint.

“They were pretty mocking and sub-style blobs and several meters in size. It was not unclear what the support group thought about the neighboring club and their fan activities, ”the director of investigation and the commissioner of crime Pekka Seppälä said to HS.

Police calculated that there were almost 40 objects messed up with paint. There was a Bolt arena, a bubble hall, a wall between Nordis Ice Rink and Bollis, and in addition the stairs from Bollis to the Olympic Stadium had been crushed.

“It seems to be a classic for them.”

Painting operation was very carefully designed. Some of the young people messed up selected items, some acted as guards and masks were in use.

Police came across the case as a so-called dark thing, but the puzzle began to be completed with the help of surveillance camera images.

The damages caused more than 18,000 euros.

“The matter was investigated in the preliminary investigation as aggravated damage. An exceptional crime in destroying an opponent-managed home field. ”