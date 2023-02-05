Zaffaroni’s team have conceded only three goals since the beginning of 2023, the same as Napoli at the start of the day. The Biancoceleste captain, on the other hand, hasn’t scored in three days

Verona hosts Lazio at the Bentegodi: kick-off on Monday at 18.30. Zaffaroni’s team comes from a 1-1 draw against Udinese, the biancocelesti were defeated and eliminated by Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia.

Prediction: Verona and Lazio score in the first half — Usually, the two teams get off to a strong start right away. Immobile and his teammates scored 19 goals in the first 45 minutes, Verona scored 14. That’s why the score for the first half can be a real chance: 5.20 for Betfair, 5.00 for Bet365 and 4.65 for Starcasinò Bet.

Solid defenses — Verona’s defense is very solid. In 2023 no team has conceded fewer goals than the Gialloblù in the league: three in five matches, like Napoli. Zaffaroni’s team earned eight points in the new year (W2, D2, L1). After the draw against Fiorentina, Lazio could instead draw two matches in a row in Serie A for the first time since last May (the second of which against Verona, 3-3 at the Olimpico). See also The most expensive footballers in the world who could be signed in January

Statistics and background — Verona have won 13 of their 51 matches in Serie A against Lazio (D18, L20), only against Fiorentina and Cagliari have the Gialloblù achieved more successes (both 14). After the 2-0 victory in the first leg, the biancocelesti could win both games of the season against their opponents in the league for the first time since 2017/18.

Quotes — According to the main betting sites, Lazio are favourites: the 2 mark is offered at 2.07 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.03 by Netbet and 2.00 by Sisal. The eventual success of Verona is quoted at 3.90 by Betfair, 2.75 by Better and Goldbet. While the X is offered 3.60 by Bet365, 3.50 on Sisal and 3.45 according to Planetwin. The Gialloblù have won their last two matches at the Bentegodi without conceding a goal (against Cremonese and Lecce), which is also complicated against Immobile and his teammates. The Goal is rated 1.91 by Bet365, 1.87 by Betfair, 1.80 by Planetwin. On average, Zaffaroni’s team delivers more corners than the Biancocelesti: about 4 per game, against the opponents’ average three. Whether the hosts close the Bentegodi match with more corners scored is worth 2.50 for Betfair and Bet365. See also F1 | Schumacher50: now there is the book-painting to ... frame

It is a challenge between the team that has committed the most fouls in this championship (Verona, 295) and the second that has committed the fewest (Lazio, 206). Ceccherini and Milinkovic-Savic have received seven yellow cards so far: a card for the defender is at 2.40, one for the Biancoceleste midfielder is worth 2.88 for the bookies.

The markers — Lazovic is the Verona player who has scored the most goals in this championship (three), created the most chances for his teammates (17) and made the most shots on goal (eight). Scorer at Bentegodi is proposed 6.10 by bookmakers. Immobile has scored 10 goals in 11 matches against the Gialloblù in Serie A, but the Lazio captain hasn’t found the net in his last three league matches. He hasn’t recorded a longer streak without scoring since February-April 2021 (eight in that case). He could unlock, a hit from him is worth 2.55.

