Wednesday the first of the three acts, the Europa League final. Next week Conference and Champions: how do they finish?

The first of two weeks that can make the history of Italian football has begun. For the first time since 1994, in fact, three teams from our league will play three different UEFA competition finals. Rome begins on Wednesday 31 May against Sevilla, with the Europa League up for grabs; then it will be up to Fiorentina on June 7 to challenge West Ham for the conquest of the Conference League and to Inter on June 10 to try to oppose Manchester City in the Champions League final. In this article we have analyzed the three matches from the point of view of the odds on the blackboards of the betting sites: at the moment, none of the three Italians is favourites. The distance between City and Inter is sidereal, the situation between Sevilla-Roma and Fiorentina-West Ham is more balanced. Having said this premise, let’s try to hypothesize a triple of predictions on the three finals, considering that there is still a lot to go, especially for the last two. See also The managers who have won the Champions League the most times

Sevilla-Roma prediction — Roma built their way to Budapest at home, with four wins out of four. Whether called upon to comeback or to secure an advantage for the second leg, the Giallorossi team has never failed at the Olimpico. And away he raised the wall (San Sebastiàn and Leverkusen), or limited the damage (Salzburg and Rotterdam). The final is a one-off match and moreover you play against the queen of this competition: Sevilla have won six out of six finals and always find a way to do it. But he will have another specialist against him, José Mourinho: five out of five for him in the European finals. One of the two will fall, but thanks also to the great balance proposed by the bookmakers, a rather blocked race is to be expected. The suggestion is for the X first half at 1.98 on LeoVegas, 1.95 on bet365 and 1.92 on Snai.

Fiorentina-West Ham prediction — See also MotoGP | Prime Video launches a docuseries on Marquez's recovery If the home factor was decisive for Roma’s path, the same cannot be said of Fiorentina. The Viola have always earned qualification away from home, with often bombastic victories, while at home they have stuttered instead. And only against Braga (away) and Sivasspor (at home) have they not conceded a goal. The defensive phase of the Hammers in Europe is more solid, but it is equally true that the Londoners have conceded 55 goals in the Premier League this year and only in the second phase of the season have they changed gear, pulling themselves out of the lower areas of the standings. For this final, therefore, there seem to be the premises for the Goal outcome: 1.87 on Betfair, 1.85 on LeoVegas, 1.82 on Sportbet and Netbet, 1.80 on Starcasinò Bet.

