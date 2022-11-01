Two wins and a draw in the precedents between the two teams. The French striker is looking for the second goal in a row in the Champions League

Oscar Maresca

After the defeat against Torino, Milan restarts from the Champions League and face Salzburg at San Siro: kick-off on Wednesday at 21. The Rossoneri are second in Group E with 7 points, the Austrian team is immediately behind at an altitude of 6. The Pioli’s formation is the master of his destiny: to gain access to the second round he will have to win or draw against Jaissle’s men. At the top of the group is Chelsea with 10 points.

Milan-Salzburg, what you need to know

AC MILAN-SALZBURG: 1 + GOAL BOOKMAKER QUOTE LINK BONUS 1.95 VERIFY 1.92 VERIFY 1.86 VERIFY By clicking on Verify, you are directed to the partner’s site to verify the principles referred to in art. 5.6 of the guidelines of the Law 9 August 2018, n.96.

The tip: 1 + Goals – Milan cannot be wrong at San Siro. He will face a Salzburg who wants to fight for everything to reach the qualification. A good chance to bet on could be the 1 sign combined with the Goal: 3.10 the evaluation of Bet365, 3 according to Better and Goldbet.

How they arrive – In the last Champions League match, Milan scored four goals: they didn’t score as many goals since the 4-0 win against Arsenal at home in the round of 16 in February 2012. The Rossoneri have won two of their last four games in Europe ( 2P) and could get two wins in a row in the competition for the first time since October 2011.

However, Tomori and his teammates conceded goals in all their last six Champions League home games: they have not recorded a longer series since November 2002 (15 matches). If they win, Salzburg could reach the knockout stage for the second consecutive season, having always been eliminated in the three previous editions.

Statistics and precedents – Milan are unbeaten in the three European matches against Salzburg (2W, 1N), all in the Champions League. After winning the first two games against the Austrian club, the last match ended 1-1 on 6 September. This will be Salzburg’s second away match against the Rossoneri in the Champions League. In the previous one, Milan won 3-0: it was September 1994, thanks to a goal from Giovanni Stroppa and a brace from Marco Simone.

The Rossoneri have recorded only one defeat in 12 games against Austrian teams in Europe (8W, 3N), remaining unbeaten in all of their last eight (6W, 2N). In addition, AC Milan have never lost at home to Austrian teams (4W, 1N), scoring 19 goals in five matches (3.8 on average).

The point about odds – According to the bookmakers, Pioli’s team has more chances of winning: the 1 mark is rated 1.54 by Planetwin, 1.52 according to 888Sport and Better. The eventual victory of Salzburg is proposed 6.50 by Bet365 and Betfair, 6.25 for Sisal. While the X remains at 4.60 for 888Sport, 4.50 according to Novibet and Planetwin. The Gol sign remains a concrete hypothesis: offered 1.75 by most bookies. Attention also to Over 2.5: Bet365 quotation 1.66, Planetwin and Leovegas 1.63.

It is more likely that the Rossoneri will be the first to unlock the result: this eventuality is listed at 1.42 by Sisal, 1.40 on Betfair and 1.33 for Bet365. Significantly higher odds for the first goal of the match scored by Salzburg: 3.40 according to Bet365, 3.20 for Sisal and 3.10 on Betfair.

The markers – Milan have scored eight goals in this Champions League: the last time they scored the most was in 2011/12 (11), while the last season in which they scored at least three victories in the competition dates back to 2007-08 (four in that case).

With the goal against Dinamo Zagreb, Olivier Giroud became the oldest player to reach 20 goals in the Champions League (36 years and 25 days). The Frenchman could score in two matches in a row in the tournament for the first time since December 2020 with the Chelsea shirt. Scorer at any time in the match is worth 2.15. Jaissle could bet on the Adamu and Okafor tandem in front: a goal by the Austrian striker is rated 4.25, the Swiss player’s goal is proposed at 4.10.