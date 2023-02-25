The Portuguese striker hasn’t scored in seven matches between the league and the Champions League. While the Danish is traveling at an incredible pace

Milan-Atalanta promises a show. The fourth and third best attack in the championship face off at San Siro: 39 goals scored by the Rossoneri in 23 games, a good 42 those scored by Gasperini’s men. Bookmakers expect a challenge with many goals, Over 2.5 is a possible play. On Netbet, this result has an important higher stake: from 1.82 it goes to 6.00.

Prediction: Over 1.5 second half — After Napoli, still at 30, Milan and Atalanta are the teams that scored the most in the second half: 23 goals for the Rossoneri, 24 for Lookman and his teammates. That’s why the Over 1.5 second half is also a concrete hypothesis: 1.73 the evaluation of Bet365, 1.70 that of Planetwin and 1.67 according to Sisal.

Quotes — According to the main betting sites, Milan has a better chance of winning: the 1 mark is quoted at 2.25 by Starcasinò Bet, 2.20 by Netbet and Novibet. The eventual success of Atalanta is quoted 3.50 by Sisal, 3.45 by Goldbet and 3.34 by Planetwin. While the X is offered 3.40 by Starcasino Bet and Betfair, 3.30 on Better. Only Cremonese (seven) and Empoli (six) have conceded more goals from a corner kick than Pioli’s and Gasperini’s teams (five each). Both hit an average of four corners per game, so Over 8.5 shots from the flag can be worth the bet: 1.67 for Bet365, 1.60 on Betfair and 1.55 according to Sisal. See also WEC | Toyota, a second Hypercar title of ... first times

Statistics in hand, the Goddess was the first to unlock the match 16 times out of 23. Better than the Rossoneri who have a score of 12. That Lookman and his teammates score first at San Siro is quoted 2.38 by Bet365, 2.30 on Sisal and 2.25 by Betfair . Watch out for yellow cards: Leao and Tonali have six yellow cards. A card remedied by the attacker is set at 3.75 by the bookies, one for the midfielder is quoted at 2.40.

The markers — Leao scored in the last match at San Siro against Atalanta. However, the Portuguese did not participate in any goal in the seven most recent appearances between Serie A and the Champions League. He could unlock himself on Sunday, a goal from him is at 3.05. The visitors bet everything on Hojlund: he is the fifth youngest foreigner in the three-point-to-win era to score at least six goals before reaching 20 league appearances (only Adriano, Icardi, Kessié and Pato better than him). A center of him at the San Siro is worth 3.85. See also Wanda Nara-Masterchef, scores goals between TV and cooking. Icardi, market bomb

A few numbers — Milan have won their last three games between the league and the Champions League 1-0: the Rossoneri have never achieved four consecutive wins this season and have not achieved four consecutive victories with clean sheets since February 2018. Atalanta have lost three of last four games (W1), but Gasperini’s team won the most recent away game in the league. He has failed to line up two away successes since September 2022.

Statistics and background — The Rossoneri are unbeaten in their last four Serie A matches against Atalanta (three wins and one draw): they have not gone five games in a row without losing since 2012. Pioli’s team won 2-0 in their last home match against Dea (15 May 2022), after a series of seven consecutive games at San Siro without beating the Bergamo club (D4, L3).

