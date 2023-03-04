The Etihad match seen by bookmakers: once again it could be a goal match, but with a clear favorite

Challenge at the top in Saturday’s lunch match in the Premier League: second against fifth, City against Newcastle. The Magpies are returning from disappointment in the Carabao Cup final and aim for fourth place (-4 from Tottenham, but with two games to recover). The Citizens cannot lose further ground from Arsenal, who went +5 this week.

THE PREDICTION — The one between Manchester City and Newcastle promises to be a hard-fought match and, in the wake of the first leg confrontation, also spectacular. Considering Guardiola’s team as favorite, but with a stubborn Newcastle who will aim to return home with a positive result, the 1 + Goal combo becomes interesting: it is found at 3.00 on the Sisal and Goldbet blackboard, at 3.03 on Betway. But let’s also look at a few numbers to back up this prediction.

QUOTES — For the major betting sites there is little doubt: Manchester City are favorites to win. A success of the hosts is worth 1.44 for Betway and Betfair, 1.46 for SportBet and 1.47 for StarCasino Bet. The odds of the X, which took place in the first leg match (3-3), agree almost all the bookies from GoldBet to Better via Planetwin365 who set the odds at 4.75. A success by the Magpies, who have never lost in their last eight Premier League away games (W4 D4), is worth 7.00 for bet365, Sisal and Betfair. Manchester City’s attack is the best in the Premier League, 64 goals scored, the same cannot be said of the defense: Guardiola’s team has only managed to keep a clean sheet in one of the last seven matches of the competition (City-Wolverhampton 3-0). See also Cristiano Ronaldo's salary is no longer in line with his benefits

Although Newcastle are instead the best defense of the tournament (15 goals conceded) the team coached by Howe has conceded goals in all the last five games played. For this reason the tendency of the match could meet the Goal sign which is worth 1.80 for Betfair, 1.85 for StarCasino Bet and 1.91 for bet365. The No Goal instead rises to 1.94 for Planetwin365 and 2.00 for Betfair. City’s stellar attack and also good away performances from the Magpies have bettors leaning towards a match full of goals. The odds confirm the trend: Over 2.5 is worth 1.62 for Sisal, 1.63 for Betway, 1.65 for GoldBet and 1.73 for bet365. The Under 2.5 instead rises to 2.10 for GoldBet and Sisal and to 2.23 for Planetwin365.

THE MARKERS — Who can put his signature on the tender if not Herling Haaland? There are already 27 goals from the Norwegian, a record for a City player in a single Premier season. A hit from him in the 90 minutes is worth 1.67 for StarCasinò Bet while the odds of one of his goals to unlock the match rises to 3.25 for Sisal. Miguel Almirón is Newcastle’s top scorer (11 goals scored) but the bookies bet more on Isak: a goal from him in the span of the match is worth 4.00 for Sisal and 4.70 for StarCasinò Bet. See also Pecco Bagnaia, the champion with a kind face. The challenge is not to set limits

STATISTICS AND BACKGROUND — Score more than positive that of Manchester City against Newcastle: the Citizens have in fact won all the last 13 games at the Ethiad Stadium against the Magpies. Not only the victory, City have always scored a lot in this match and continuously with at least one goal in the last 28 matches. To find a match in which Manchester City failed, you have to rewind the tape to 2006 (0-0). Newcastle is one of the few teams to have managed to hold back Guardiola’s team this season (3-3 in the first leg match). Howe’s side thus have the opportunity to stop City for the second time in a single season, a situation that has not occurred since 2004/05. But be careful not to go behind: the Magpies have never managed to win a Premier match by going down in the partial, like Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

#Football #predictions #Man.CityNewcastle #Goal #odds