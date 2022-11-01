So far six goals for the French and four for the Argentine in Europe, the Juventus defense is warned. But the French club has never overtaken Juventus away

Oscar Maresca

Juventus is playing for access to the round of 32 of the Europa League. The bianconeri are third in the Champions group H on equal points with Maccabi Haifa. Allegri’s team faces Paris Saint Germain on the last day: kick-off on Wednesday 2 November. The Israeli team challenge Benfica, who have already qualified. The Portuguese and French clubs, both with 11 points, are competing for the top of the group.

The tip: Gol – Juventus must win if they want to hope for access to the Europa League. A goal that also depends on the result of Maccabi. If they finish on equal points, Allegri’s team is temporarily ahead with the goal difference: -3 for the bianconeri against -9 for the Israeli team. At the Allianz stadium it will be an open challenge, the goal score is proposed: 1.66 for Bet365, 1.60 according to Betfair, 1.55 on Goldbet.

How they arrive – Juventus lost four games for the first time in the Champions League group stage. Only once have the Bianconeri suffered five defeats in the competition: it was 2002-03 (one in the group stage, three in the second and one in the semifinal). Having passed the group stage in the last eight consecutive editions, Allegri’s team has not qualified for the round of 16 for the first time since 2013-14.

Milik and his teammates could become the second Italian team to lose five games in this Champions League phase, after Roma in 2004-05 (6 games, 1N-5P). Paris Saint Germain have won the last match of the group stage in each of the last four editions, scoring at least four goals in each of these challenges (18 goals in total).

Statistics and precedents – Juventus’ first defeat (1-2) against PSG in Europe came in the first round of this Champions League, after the Bianconeri had won six of the eight previous matches (2N) against the Parisians.

Paris Saint Germain have not won any of the four away games played in European competitions against Juventus: the last one dates back to the return of the European Super Cup final in February 1997, when the French club lost 3-1.

The point about odds – According to the bookmakers, PSG has more chances of winning: the sign 2 is rated 1.72 by Goldbet and Better, 1.70 for Snai. Juventus’ victory is offered 5.30 by 888Sport, 5 according to Snai and Betfair. While the X remains at 4.25 for Snai and 888Sport, 4 according to Sisal.

We expect a match with over two goals scored: Over 2.5 is rated 1.66 by Bet365, 1.60 according to Planetwin and Sisal. It is worth 1.50 for Betfair and Sisal for Messi and his teammates to score first, 1.44 according to Bet365. The first goal of the match scored by the bianconeri is instead rated 2.87 by Bet365, 2.85 for Sisal and 2.75 on Leovegas.

The markers – Kylian Mbappé has scored six goals in the group stage of this Champions League, the only player to count more in a single edition with PSG is Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2013-14 (eight goals). The French striker scorer at any time in the match is offered 1.94.

Lionel Messi was directly involved in seven goals in his four Champions League appearances this season (four goals, three assists), his best group stage result since the 2018/19 season (seven again). A goal of him in the match is quoted 2.55.