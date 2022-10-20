The Serbian striker has consistently scored in his five home games so far. And against the Tuscans, Allegri’s team could keep a clean sheet

Off to the eleventh day of the championship. Juventus hosts Empoli at the Allianz Stadium: kick-off on Friday at 8.45pm. The bianconeri come from the victory in the derby against Turin, a success also for Zanetti’s team against Monza.

Juventus-Empoli, what you need to know

The tip: 1 + No Gol – Szczesny has kept a clean sheet in five league games so far. Against Empoli, the Juventus defense could confirm the good defensive performance. Although Allegri will have to do without the injured Bremer. The sign 1 combined with the No Gol is proposed 2.20 by Goldbet and Better, 2.15 on Sisal.

How they arrive – Juventus have alternated a draw with a win in their last eight home games in the league. Allegri’s men have not won two home games in a row in Serie A since March (successes against Spezia and Salernitana). It was since 2014/15 (seven in that case, with Allegri on the bench) that the bianconeri had not collected at least five clean sheets in the first ten league games. Danilo and his teammates have conceded only seven goals so far and it was from 2018/19 (again with Allegri) that they had not suffered so few at this point of the season.

Empoli have remained unbeaten in four of the five away games played so far (1W, 3N): in their history in Serie A only in 2006/07 with Luigi Cagni on the bench the team had not lost in five of their first six away matches. Vicario has collected 11 goals so far (eighth place among the best defenses): after the first ten games this is the second best result of the Tuscans. The club did better only in 2006/07 with nine conceded goals.

Statistics and precedents – Juventus have remained unbeaten in 17 of the last 18 matches against Empoli in the league (15W, 2N), scoring 39 goals (2.2 on average) and recording 11 clean sheets. After a streak of eleven defeats and a draw in the first twelve away matches against the Bianconeri in Serie A, the Tuscans won the last away match against Allegri’s team in the league: 0-1 on 28 August 2021, thanks to Mancuso’s goal. .

The point about odds – The bianconeri have a much better chance of winning according to the bookmakers: 1 is worth 1.44 for Novibet and Bet365, 1.40 according to Sisal. The eventual success of Empoli is quoted at 8.50 by Sisal, 7.50 by 888Sport and Leovegas. While the X remains at 4.75 for Snai, Better and Goldbet. Juve could once again keep the clean sheet and overtake their opponents with less than two goals scored: the 1 matched to the Under 2.5 is rated 3.50 by Bet365 and 3.40 on Betfair.

In the matches played by the Tuscans, many corners are always fought: an average of over 11 per game, the highest in Serie A. On the other hand, Allegri’s team has the lowest average corner kicks in the league: about 7. L ‘Over 9.5 corner is offered 1.80 by Betfair, 1.72 on Bet365 and 1.70 by Snai. That it is Zanetti’s men who take the most corners is proposed 3.75 according to Betfair, 3.20 for Bet365.

The markers – Dusan Vlahovic scored three goals in three matches against Empoli in Serie A, including his first double for Juventus: last February 26 at Castellani. The Serbian striker has always scored in five league home games. A center of him in the match is worth 2 for Sisal, 1.93 according to Leovegas. Alongside the former Fiorentina, there will be Milik: the Pole also scored in the last match at the Allianz Stadium. First scorer of the challenge is rated 5.50 by Bet365, 5 according to Sisal and 4.60 by Leovegas.

Probable formations – In place of the injured Bremer there will be Bonucci. He can return to the Chiesa squad, while the Vlahovic-Milik couple is in attack. Among the Tuscans, Zanetti wants to give confidence to Lammers and Destro who remain on pole over Satriano and Pjaca. Doubt about the trocar between Baldanzi and Bajrami.

Juventus (3-5-2): Szczesny, Danilo, Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Mckennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic, Milik, Vlahovic

Empoli (4-3-1-2): Vicar, Parisi, Luperto, De Winter, Stojanovic, Bandinelli, Marin, Haas, Bajrami, Destro, Satriano