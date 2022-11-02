Should he score, the Serbian midfielder would find the net in two consecutive appearances for the first time in the Europa League

Lazio is the owner of its destiny. The biancocelesti are at the top of group F with 8 points, the same as Sturm Graz and on the last day of the group stage they face Feyenoord: kick-off on Thursday at 18.45 at De Kuip. The Slots team is third with five points, like Mydtjylland, and they still hope. Arithmetic does not condemn any of the four teams, even the passage to the Conference remains a goal for the Dutch.

The tip: Gol – Both teams will attack to immediately put the game on the right track. Sarri’s men cannot be wrong, but the Dutch team will try to play it all out. That’s why the Gol sign can be a chance: Bet365’s 1.61 rating, 1.58 according to 888Sport and 1.52 for Planetwin.

How they arrive – Lazio have won only one of their last 15 away games in European competitions (5N, 9P): the one 3-0, against Lokomotiv Moscow, in the group stage of the last Europa League. In the previous nine participations, the biancocelesti have passed the group stage seven times, with the exception of the 2009/10 and 2019/20 seasons. In the five games played by Feyenoord in this Europa League, 21 goals were scored (12 scored, 9 conceded): more than any other team. Having made it through the group on their first appearance (2014/15), the Dutch side have always been eliminated at this stage for the next three seasons.

Statistics and precedents – Feyenoord lost on matchday one against Lazio, in what was their first defeat against the Biancocelesti in three matches. Lazio are unbeaten in four games against Dutch teams in Europe (3W, 1N) and on two of these occasions the Biancocelesti have scored at least 3 goals. Feyenoord have not lost at home in 11 games (9W, 2N) in European competitions and have scored 35 goals in the set.

The point about odds – Bookmakers consider Feyenoord to be the favorite for the win. Lazio would close the group at the top even in the event of a draw in the Netherlands and a draw or defeat of Sturm Graz against Mydtjylland. The sign 1 is however proposed 2.25 by Bet365 and 888Sport, 2.20 according to Sisal. The success of the Biancocelesti is rated 3.10 by Goldbet, Better and Sisal. While the X remains at 3.65 according to Leovegas, 888Sport and Goldbet. The Slot team scored 12 goals in five games, 9 of which were scored by Felipe Anderson and his teammates. Over 2.5 remains a possibility: 1.73 for Betfair, 1.71 for Leovegas and 888Sport.

Attention also to the goal share in both halves: for the biancocelesti it is 3.90, for the hosts 3.10. Analysts believe that Feyenoord have more chances to unlock the game first: 1.80 the proposal of Sisal and Betfair, 1.71 that of Leovegas. The same possibility for Lazio is offered 2.20 by Bet365 and Sisal, 2.10 according to Betfair.

The markers – Should he score, Milinkovic-Savic would find the goal in two consecutive appearances for the first time in the Europa League: in addition to setting his scoring record in the competition (two goals so far) as in 2015/16 and 2017/18. Disqualified for the derby against Roma on Sunday, scorer at any time against Feyenoord is rated 4.70.

Only Vítor Oliveira of Sporting Braga has scored more goals (four) than Santiago Giménez of Feyenoord: three goals, including a brace on Matchday 1 against Lazio. However, after the hits in the first two rounds, the 2001 class didn’t hit the target in any of the next three. He could unlock against the Biancocelesti: 2.60 is proposed as a scorer.

