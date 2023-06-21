Matchday 11 of the Brasileirão lights up with a classic from the green-and-gold league: kick-off on Thursday at 1:00

It is not an easy moment for the two teams protagonists of the derby of the Paulista State, the match of the Brazilian championship that we analyze in this article. Santos-Corinthians lights up matchday 11 of the Brasileirão, with Peixe at 13 points and Timao at just 9, above the relegation zone.

THE PREDICTION — Santos-Corinthians promises few goals, also in light of the offensive performance that the two teams have shown so far in the Brazilian championship. Coach Odair Hellmann’s men have scored nine goals in 10 matchdays, with just two in the last 450 minutes of the league. On the other hand, Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s side also scored nine goals, including four in the last five rounds. Consequently, at the Estadio Urbano Caldeira, the 2-3 Multigol is the most interesting option, as shown by the blackboards of NetBet, Goldbet And Sisal at 1.95.

A classic of the Brazilian championship: the odds — See also María Camila Osorio advances in the WTA in Guadalajara THE betting sites they reward the hosts, but the odds are high for the three signs. A Santos hit pays 2.41 on Vincitu, 2.39 on LeoVegas, 2.38 on bet365 and Betfair. For the draw, we find Snai and Planetwin365 in agreement at 3.00, with Better, Netbet and Sportbet at 2.98, while Pokerstars Sport lowers the quotation to 2.88. A victory by Timao stands at 3.30 on Sisal, with Betway, Goldbet, Daznbet at 3.20. More cautious Starcasinò Bet at 3.15 and Novibet at 3.10. Let’s move on to the goals and the Over 2.5 does not find the favor of the forecast: it is worth 2.60 on bet365, Better and Snai, with LeoVegas in its wake at 2.58. The Under 2.5 instead drops to 1.50 on Betfair, 1.47 on Starcasinò, with Vincitu and Betway at 1.45.

Goal in turn is not the favorite, with very high odds on the boards of Planetwin365 and Netbet at 2.08, with Pokertstars Sport and Sportbet at 2.06. The prices of the No-Goal drop, which pays 1.75 on Goldbet, 1.72 on Novibet, with Daznbet and Sisal at 1.70. Let’s take a look at the first scorer, with Bruno Mezenga favorite in Santos at 5.25 on Sisal, with Yuri Alberto in the guest ranks who is worth 6.60 on Snai. As for the exact result, the draw for 1-1 lights up at 7.50 on Vincitu, with the 2-0 for Santos who shines at 11 on Daznbet, Netbet and Sportbet, while the 2-1 always in favor of the hosts house is worth 11 on Novibet, with Sisal and bet365 at 10.00. See also Inter leaving for the tour in Malta. Lukaku on vacation for a week

THE LATEST RESULTS — Santos have 13 points in the standings and are struggling much more than expected in the league. Suffice it to say that the three points have been missing for 360 minutes, with the last victory dating back to May 14, with the 1-0 obtained on the Vasco Da Gama field. At home, Odair Hellmann’s men have not won for 270 minutes: 3-0 at Bahia and are still unbeaten. Difficult moment for Corinthians who have 9 points and one point above the relegation zone. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s team have won only one of their last five matchdays and the three points haven’t come from 180 minutes. Timao is the only team in the championship that for the moment hasn’t scored any away points: five matches and as many defeats. Not a small problem for a team that struggles more than expected even at home.

PREVIOUS — Santos-Corinthians will be played for the 51st time and the balance smiles at Corinthians, who celebrated on 20 occasions, with 16 victories for Santos and 14 draws to complete the balance. On the ground of Pelé’s former club, the victory of the hosts hasn’t come since February 17, 2021: 1-0. Guests who conquered the Estadio Urbano Caldeira in their last appearance, last July 14th: 1-0. Finally, the draw has not arrived since 8 August 2021, with a 0-0 that divided the stakes. See also The statistics play against Barcelona to face the second leg against Napoli

June 21st – 10.35am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Football #predictions #Brazilian #championship #odds #SantosCorinthians